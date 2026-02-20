Friday starts off frigid, but sunshine will make up for it by the afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we head into our Friday morning, it is starting off cold. Grab that extra layer on your way out the door, temps are only in the 30s for many communities.

Into the daytime hours, we will start with cloud cover and cool temps, but we will start to clear out, and for the first time in a week we have no major rain chances today. That will warm us up into the weekend, for today though, highs will mainly stay in the 50s.

This weekend will feature more sunshine and slow warming temps.

Into next week, though, there is a major change in the forecast. The strong storm we were expecting for Tuesday and Wednesday is tracking farther north. For us, that means that rain is still expected, but much less accumulation is on the way.

I am keeping a close eye on this as it is expected to shift in the days ahead of the storm, but that is where it stands right now.

Have a wonderful day and a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian