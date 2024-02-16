Great weather Friday leads into a very soggy weather pattern

Good morning Central Coast!

We made it to Friday! Today is going to be picture perfect with highs in the 60s, even reaching towards 70 in San Luis Obispo!

Get outside and enjoy it there is a lot of rain on the way, that is what people want to know about most so let's dive right in!

Our next rain storm is expected from Saturday PM into Sunday AM, this will be a bit more significant than Thursday morning's showers but not too problematic, depositing up to .50” for some coastal areas with lower amounts inland and not much across Santa Barbara County.

Our greater concern is Sunday into next week when another system pushes in, significant rain is headed our way from this one.

This will include higher rainfall rates (.50-1” per hour at times possible).

Initial estimates are the system could drop 1-5” in a 72-hour period for the Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Southcoast with even more in the hills.

This is an atmospheric river system. It should be said there is some track uncertainty with this third system. Where the surface low tracks is critical, too far west and the most rain gets deposited over the ocean. That said, it is a significant enough system to issue guidance.

It is a warm system so snow levels will be quite high and the Central Coast is not likely to see snow or winter storm advisories:

SLO County is monitoring Lake Lopez and Whale Rock reservoirs for spilliage, though no major concerns about it at this point.

15-20 foot waves are possible Sunday and again on Tuesday with some coastal flooding due to high tides also possible.

No advisories are currently in effect but are likely for the high surf.

The Sunday storm also looks windy with gusts to 40mph. That’s strong but not as strong as the storm earlier this month.

Thunderstorm potential looks to be about 10-20% Sunday night through Tuesday.

With recent saturation, there are flooding concerns, and a flood advisory has already been issued for this event Sunday PM-Wednesday morning.

Have a wonderful day and weekend Central Coast!