Heat advisory continues through the weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We have a few watches and warnings on tap for the area today, with each set to close in the next few days.

Heat Advisory: A heat advisory is in place until Monday at 8:00 P.M. This stretches throughout San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara and Kern counties.

Beach Hazard Statement: There is a beach hazard statement for all of San Luis Obispo County's western beaches through Wednesday evening. Rip currents are expected so be cautious when near the waves.

Small Craft Advisory: A small craft advisory joins the hazard statement. It's set to expire Sunday afternoon.

Gale Warning: There is a gale warning in place just past the small craft advisory which is set to wrap up early Sunday morning.

It's a windy day today, with gusts hitting around 20 miles per hour in some parts of the region.

The wind helped with some of these warmer temperatures we felt today. San Luis Obispo had temperatures around 76 degrees, Santa Barbara was a little warmer with 81 degrees and Paso Robles touched the triple digits with 101 degrees.

Relatively consistent temperatures are on the way once the heat advisory expires on Monday. We'll be slightly dropping in temperatures as we head into the work week. Even though the heat advisory will be gone, make sure to stay hydrated when you are out and about!

Have a wonderful evening!

~Makayla