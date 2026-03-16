Heat climbs this week as a heat wave brings record highs to the region

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week, heat is the name of the game as we navigate through a record-breaking heat wave with highs 30+ degrees above normal, as well as daily (and monthly) temperature records falling nearly every day.

Thanks to this heat, there are a few alerts in place. First, for the interiors and highest elevations, there is an extreme heat warning in place through 8 p.m. Friday. For the beaches and most coastal valleys, there is a heat advisory for the same timeline.

These temperatures are not only much warmer than normal for this time of the year, but they can also be dangerous. I could talk about the risk all day, but here is a statement from the National Weather Service that I feel is particularly relevant.

"There will be a high risk for heat illness for everyone, especially locations away from the coast. If you or someone you know is at risk for heat-related problems, please make cooling plans now for the rest of this week. Locate where the nearest cooling center is near you, make sure to have plenty of hydrating liquids nearby to consume through the week, and check in on neighbors and loved ones. Stay inside air- conditioned rooms if possible, and avoid going outside or working outdoors, especially between the hours of 10am and 5pm. NEVER leave any person or pet inside a car without air conditioning, as temperatures inside a car without adequate cooling can turn deadly within minutes. Know the signs of heat illness, heat stroke, heat exhaustion."

Here is a look at the temperatures we expect today across the region. For a little context, average daily highs for this time of the year are in the mid-60s.

The high temperatures will increase even more through the week with highs in the upper 90s by Wednesday. I have shaded each of the high temperatures for this week in red for the new daily high temperature records.

Into the weekend, we will see a slight cool down, and highs will still be well above normal through the end of the month. Here is a look at the extended forecast, looking at the next 8-14 days.

Have a wonderful day and week ahead, Central Coast! Be sure to stay hydrated and be weather aware.

-Vivian