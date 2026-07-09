Heat prompts many alerts, plus fire weather danger increases

Good morning, Central Coast!

Today will be a hot one across the west as a high-pressure system settles in and brings us widespread heat.

Today, those highs kick in, and we will see the first (of many) 100-degree days for the interiors. Beaches will stay a touch cooler thanks to marine influence and some fog from this morning.

Friday will be nearly identical to today. There is a tiny cooldown on the way for the weekend, but that will only knock a few degrees off the highs across the board.

Next week the temps will soar once again, highs in the triple digits for interiors, upper 80s and 90s for coastal valleys, and 70s by the beach.

There are a few alerts to be aware of as well!

Starting off with a Wind Advisory, this expires at 8 a.m. That being said I do expect another advisory to be issued for the next few evenings as well.

Moving onto the heat alerts. A Heat Advisory is already in place and continues through Tuesday of next week. Interior valley temps will reach up to 103°

There is an Extreme Heat Watch that will replace the heat advisory and last through thursday. This has a larger extent and widespread triple digits are expected.

Here is all of that on the extended forecast. Long story short, stay hydrated and aware of heat concerns.

As we head into this extended period of hot weather, please remember to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and never leave children or pets in vehicles. Check on elderly neighbors and relatives, and ensure your air conditioning systems are working properly.

Along with the heat next week, there is a very small (but still there) chance for the monsoon moisture from the desert Southwest to make its way to the Central Coast. No large rain chances, but there is the risk for dry lightning. On top of all this heat and strong winds, fire weather danger will be extreme next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Stay cool!

-Vivian