Heat wave to intensify this week, cooler with a chance for showers this weekend

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Monday!

As we kick off a new work week heat is the story. That is thanks to a series of high pressure systems solidifying a dome of heat across the West Coast.

That has brought significant high heat to the region. For most spots these highs have been about 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Here are the seasonal normal's for October 5th.

Paso Robles - 85

Santa Barbara -74

Santa Maria - 75

Pismo Beach - 72

San Luis Obispo - 78

Compare those to today's highs and you can tell the difference.

All of this heat has prompted a few alerts. There is an extreme heat warning in place for the south coast and interior valleys of Santa Barbara County. There is also a heat advisory in effect for all remaining communities. These are both in place through 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Thankfully Friday morning the high pressure will move on and a small low pressure system will move in. The combination of marine air and onshore winds will drop temperatures into the weekend. At the same time an outer band of moisture from Hurricane Rachel will arrive and bring a TINY chance for rain to the region. Here is what that looks like on the 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast be sure to stay cool and hydrated!

-Vivian