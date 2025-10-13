Heavy rain arrives Monday evening; here is what you need to know

Happy Monday, Central Coast!

The storm that I have been chatting about for a full week is finally here!

Before I dive into the forecast, here are a few links that I find helpful to have on hand during these storms.



As the evening goes on, I will update this story with updates. Check back for the latest information overnight.

Most of today was mild with clouds slowly increasing through the day. These clouds are the leading edge of our storm. Here is what is looks like on a satellite.

That cold-core low-pressure system is going to press south tonight and bring us some heavy rain. While it brings the rain, it will also drop temperatures and bring strong winds.

Timing out the system, we will start with light patchy rain on Monday afternoon, starting along the SLO county north coast and pushing southeast overnight. For the evening commute, some pockets of heavy rain will begin. Take it slow on the roads, especially during the first 15 minutes of rainfall.

Late tonight into early Tuesday the actual cold front will arrive and bring a band of heavy rain and stronger winds. This will be the "worst of it" with rain rates up to 0.5" an hour. This is also the core of when flooding is possible. Avoid driving overnight if you can.

Within the heaviest band of rain, there is the potential for some severe activity. Thunderstorms are possible and there is a small chance for a weak isolated tornado. I will keep a close eye on this chance, but it is not particularly likely.

Once the core front passes through, the storm will shift a little bit and bring patchy showers through the morning on Tuesday. These storms will become more widespread as the day goes on, eventually becoming isolated by the afternoon.

Expect rain totals to average about an inch. High elevation peaks and ridges in the Santa Lucia mountains and the Los Padres National Forrest are looking at the highest rain totals.

Alerts



A flood watch has been issued for the areas around recent burn scars in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. From this evening through Tuesday afternoon, there is the potential for brief heavy rainfall over local burn scars that may trigger hazardous and damaging flooding and debris flows. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.



A wind advisory is in place for a similar region. Gusts overnight may reach up to 50 mph with sustained winds around 25 mph. With the rain and with leaves still on trees, I expect some blown over trees as well as power outages.



Following the storm, temperatures will be on the cooler side and will take a while to recover fully. Here is a look at the temps for Tuesday.

Thankfully, sunshine will return quickly with highs climbing into the weekend.

Here is a look at our 7-day forecast!

Have a great evening, Central Coast! I will update the top of this article with the latest information overnight.

-Vivian