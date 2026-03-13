High 80s Friday will give way to even warmer conditions into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Thursday brought temps into the mid 80s for most of the region, today more of that heat is in store for the Central Coast!

Here is a look at the high temps we can expect for Friday.

The reason for these temperatures about 20 degrees above normal is a robust high-pressure system that will continue to bring these scorching highs to the region.

The high temps have prompted a heat advisory for the region through 8 p.m. this evening. I would be shocked if the advisory was not extended through the weekend and next week.

Through the weekend, heat continues to be the story with highs climbing every day. By Monday, we will see widespread 90s.

Check out the 7-day forecast. I have shaded temperatures in red for days that will set new daytime high temperature records. (Yellow is for a matched record)

That intense heat will be record-breaking all but Sunday for Santa Barbara (just because the record is a bit higher on Sunday).

Even into the further extended forecast, we can expect near record highs and very dry weather. Here is a look at the 8-14 day forecast!

Stay hydrated and remember to NEVER leave kids or pets in cars.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian