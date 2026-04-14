High pressure headed our way, warmth will come with it

Good morning, Central Coast!
After a cooler start to the week, sunshine and mild weather is the story for the remainder of the week.
A high-pressure system is moving in and will bring sunny skies and warmer weather to the region.
Temps today will be almost right on normal. Here are the daytime highs.
A bit more cloud cover will be in place on Wednesday, but temps will continue to warm.
Into the weekend, even warmer temps are expected; that is all in advance of a slight cooldown next week.
Have a great day, Central Coast!
-Vivian