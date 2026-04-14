Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

High pressure headed our way, warmth will come with it

Temperatures to start the week were on the cool side, but a warm-up is on the way. Here are all the details.
Posted

Good morning, Central Coast!

After a cooler start to the week, sunshine and mild weather is the story for the remainder of the week.

A high-pressure system is moving in and will bring sunny skies and warmer weather to the region.

Temps today will be almost right on normal. Here are the daytime highs.

A bit more cloud cover will be in place on Wednesday, but temps will continue to warm.

Into the weekend, even warmer temps are expected; that is all in advance of a slight cooldown next week.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg