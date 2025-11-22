High pressure moves in for the weekend, warming temps, and clearing skies

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

As we head into the weekend, great weather is on the way! We will trade that rainy, unsettled weather for a long-lasting high-pressure system. That system is sitting just offshore and will usher the low pressure we have seen this week out of the region.

As that low pressure moves east, it will bring one final round of rain chances for the south coast. This will be around dawn and won't amount to much.

There is a swell going on along our western beaches causing some concern. Localized sets up to 16 ft with dangerous rip current has prompted a high surf advisory in place through 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Temperatures for the region will be consistent into Saturday, mid-60s for most spots with lots of sunshine!

Sunday will be quite similar with no major changes.

A slow warming trend is on tap for the week ahead with great weather and even temps in the 70s expected for Thanksgiving! That is something to be thankful for, for sure!

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian