High Surf Advisory and a Coastal Flood Advisory through noon on Tuesday, sunny

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties

An upper-level ridge continues to bring north and northeast offshore until later this week, lots of afternoon sunshine, and mostly clear nights. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s across coastal, valley, and foothill areas. Offshore canyon winds continue across the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest, peaking Friday and staying below advisory levels.

A High Surf Advisory and A Coastal Flood Advisory: Until noon on Tuesday

Moderate coastal flooding. Hazardous swimming conditions - rip currents.

High tides: around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning

Peak surf: 9 to 14 feet along the Central Coast

By the end of the week, onshore winds will increase, and a cool-down is in the forecast. Rain chances start increasing. Light showers are possible Friday and lots of dry time. Over the weekend .10" to .50" of rain with some dry time mixed in, and much cooler by Sunday in the 60s!

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

