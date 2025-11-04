High surf, king tides, and rain chances in the forecast this week

Happy Monday, Central Coast!

The start of the week brought cloudy skies to the beaches and abundant sunshine to the interiors. That fog from the coasts has moved inland and, over the evening hours, will continue to spread. Fog is expected through the night into early Tuesday morning. Take extra caution on the roads.

Tuesday will be very similar with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most. North Coast beaches will stay in the 50s.

Cool temps and morning/evening fog will continue into Wednesday morning. That is when things will change quickly. A trough of low pressure will sweep across the state on Wednesday and will just clip our region. Northern SLO County will see the most rain, with amounts tapering off quickly as you move south. Santa Barbara County communities are looking at little to no rain.

Here is what the radar will look like on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is a projected rain totals map. I like the overall pattern, but I think that the amount for Cambria is a little bullish. Closer to 0.5" is my forecast.

Once the storm clears, we will begin to dry out with sunshine and a slow warming trend through the west of the week.

In addition to our rain chances, we need to focus on the coasts. We have a combination of high surf and king tides to contend with.

Starting with the waves. From now through Friday afternoon, a high surf advisory is in place for all western beaches 12 to 16 ft waves with local sets up to 18 ft and rip currents are expected.

In addition to the waves, there will be a king tide event for November 5th through 7th. High tides will be just under 8 ft. That combination of waves and tides brings us a coastal flood advisory until Friday afternoon.

Here is all of that on a 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful week, Central Coast!

-Vivian