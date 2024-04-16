High temps are climbing and skies are clearing for a picture perfect week

Good morning Central Coast!

Monday was a joy across the region as we started a big warming and drying trend. Temps reached the mid 60s for most communities, today we continue that trend with even better conditions

An upper-level ridge is set to gradually build into the forecast area tonight through Wednesday, leading to a rise in temperatures. However, and upper level trough is expected to approach from the Eastern Pacific by Wednesday night and Thursday, resulting in slightly cooler temps to close the week.

Offshore pressure gradients are anticipated to prevail through Tuesday, gradually turning more onshore through Thursday. Breezy to locally gusty offshore winds can be expected mainly during the night and morning hours through Wednesday. Breezy onshore flow is expected each afternoon, especially for the coast and valleys, although it should turn more gusty by Thursday afternoon in all areas.

Temperatures are forecasted to be several degrees above normal each day, except for the beaches and some adjacent valleys, which are expected to turn cooler than normal by Thursday. Wednesday is anticipated to be the warmest day overall across the region this week.

Dry weather will persist throughout the extended period, with varying amounts of night and morning low clouds and fog along the coast extending into the valleys.

Temperatures on Friday are forecasted to be a few degrees below normal for the coast and valleys, with above-normal temperatures elsewhere. A warming trend is expected on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the warmest day during the extended period. By Monday, with the marine layer expected to deepen, temperatures will cool back to several degrees below normal for the coast and valleys but remain above normal for interior areas. No rain is the forecast over the next 7 days.

