High tides now, rain chances ahead for the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the work week, there is some fog across our coastal valleys and beaches for the morning commute. It will clear quickly, but take some extra caution if your morning commute takes you into a low-visibility spot.

The biggest headline to start the week is at our coasts. High tides are expected to create some minor coastal overflow. That has prompted a coastal flood advisory for our western and south coast beaches through Thursday. Here is a look at that alert and the day's tides.

The reason behind the high tides is twofold. The "Hunter's Moon" (October Full Moon) peaked overnight into this morning. High tides are made higher by the full moon every month. That is just part of it, though; the Kelvin wave is moving north as part of the El Niño and is increasing sea surface height. This combination is making actual tides 1 to 1.5 feet above typical astronomical projections.

Temperatures today are very mild, making it a perfect day across the region. Here is a look at the forecasted high temperatures.

Throughout the week, we will see temperatures slowly cooling. By Friday, highs will fall into the upper 60s across the board.

This weekend brings us a tricky forecast. A system is heading north and will reach the region over the weekend, bringing rain chances. This is a long way out still, and there is a LOT of forecast uncertainty, but with evening events on Halloween it is time to start thinking of contingency plans for a drizzly Saturday night. If the rain reaches us Saturday, it will be light rain becoming more widespread Sunday. Most of it is expected to fall along the south coast, with amounts tapering towards the north.

Into early November (and Election Day), there are even more chances for rain.

In the first days of November, there are even more chances of rain, combining for a soggy start to the month and a potentially rainy election day. I will keep a very close eye on this going forward. It looks like the active pattern we have expected from El Niño is finally reaching us.

Have a wonderful week, Central Coast!

-Vivian