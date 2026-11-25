Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Thanksgiving Eve!

We have quite the weather contrast ahead of us! While most of our communities will enjoy a warm and dry Thanksgiving holiday, our beaches are facing some of the most dangerous conditions we've seen this season. Plus, I'm keeping a close eye on a potentially powerful storm system that could bring significant rainfall to the Central Coast next week.

Let's break down what you need to know!

Our biggest concern over the next 48 hours continues to be along our coastline.

A powerful swell, unusually high tides, and elevated ocean water levels are combining to create a significant coastal flooding threat. Breaking waves could reach 15 to 22 feet along our western beaches, with the greatest impacts expected Wednesday and Thursday.

These conditions could lead to:



Significant coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

Beach erosion and damage to coastal infrastructure.

Dangerous waves overtopping beaches, rocks, and jetties.

Hazardous conditions around harbors, piers, and coastal roads.

And it's not just the size of the waves that makes this event concerning! As we've been discussing throughout the week, an oceanic Kelvin wave is contributing to higher-than-normal sea levels along our coastline. This means the ocean is already elevated before we add in our astronomical high tides and powerful surf.

Research from Cal Poly suggests water levels at Port San Luis could approach 8 feet Wednesday, coming close to the 8.03-foot record set in January 1983.

Remember, that 8-foot measurement refers to the ocean's water level, not the height of breaking waves. Those are two different measurements, but together they help explain why coastal flooding could be particularly significant.

There is a High Surf Warning in place for all western beaches through Thursday afternoon.

Plus, there is a coastal flood warning in place through Thursday afternoon as well.

The impacts aren't limited to our western beaches, either.

In southern Santa Barbara County, an evacuation warning was issued Tuesday evening for vulnerable coastal areas in Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria. The warning includes portions of Miramar Beach, Padaro Lane, Santa Claus Lane, Sandyland, and Rincon Beach. Residents in these areas should remain alert and be prepared to leave if conditions worsen. You can check evacuation information and emergency updates at ReadySBC.org.

Please avoid beaches, piers, jetties, and other exposed coastal areas during this event. Even experienced beachgoers can be caught off guard by powerful waves.

Away from the beaches, our Wednesday forecast is looking much quieter!

A weakening cold front is moving through the Central Coast early this morning, bringing a slight chance of light showers. Overall, we picked up less than a few hundredths overnight. This morning sunshine is the story and rain chances stop (for a little while)

As the system moves out, offshore winds will begin to increase, setting us up for a warming trend heading into Thanksgiving. Here is a look at the high temperatures we can expect today.

If you're planning to spend Thanksgiving outdoors, we have some good news! Thursday is looking warm and dry across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

An offshore wind pattern will help temperatures climb, with many communities experiencing warmer-than-average conditions. Some gusty north to northeast winds are possible, particularly in our wind-prone mountain and foothill locations.

Friday will likely be one of the warmest days of the week before temperatures begin cooling over the weekend.

Our warming trend won't last forever! By Saturday, the high-pressure ridge responsible for our warm weather will begin breaking down as another storm system approaches the Pacific Northwest.

That will allow temperatures to gradually cool, with highs returning closer to seasonal averages by Sunday. We could also see our next round of rainfall Sunday night into Monday. At this point, that system looks relatively weak for our area, with most locations expected to receive less than half an inch of rain.

But what comes after that has my attention! Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, forecast models are showing the potential for a much stronger storm system to impact the Central Coast. And this one could be a big rainmaker!

Current forecast guidance suggests widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with some mountain and upslope locations potentially receiving as much as 5 inches. Even more concerning is that some of that rainfall could fall in just a 6- to 8-hour window.

That's a lot of water in a relatively short period of time! There is also the possibility of thunderstorms accompanying this system.

The combination of abundant atmospheric moisture, unusually warm ocean temperatures, and already wet conditions from our previous storms raises concerns about flooding and rapid runoff.

However, we're still several days away, and there is considerable uncertainty about exactly where the heaviest rain will fall. Not every forecast model is showing the same storm strength, so rainfall totals and timing will likely change as we get closer. For now, this is something to keep on your radar, especially if you have travel plans early next week.

Here is a look at all of that on the 7 day forecast!

Here is that longer term 8-14 day forecast!

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Central Coast!

-Vivian