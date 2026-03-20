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Hot temps continue today, but cooler weather moves in for the weekend

Heat is still the name of the game as temps in the 90s stick around for another day. There is a slight cooling trend on the way. Here is your full forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie.
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Good morning, Central Coast!

It has been a scorcher with highs soaring into the 90s day after day.

Today will be more of the same, with highs still in the 90s.

The heat alerts we have seen all week are still in place. They are set to expire at 8 p.m. tonight.

The reason they will be allowed to expire is that temps will start a slight cooling trend that will last through the weekend. Highs will fall slightly, back into the 80s. That will be more comfortable than previous days, but it is still 20+ degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast.

Before I sign off, here is some additional information about our lakes! (The percentage change is week over week)

Have a wonderful day and great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian

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