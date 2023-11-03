Humidity is on its way back to the Central Coast for a more mild weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

We have almost made it to the weekend and it looks like it is going to be a great one across the region.

Diving right into the forecast, there is still some chilly spots this morning in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo county. Due to the chance of patchy frost in sheltered areas there is a frost advisory in place for the interior valleys of SLO county through 8 a.m.

There is a little cloud cover Friday morning as a system to the north of us falls apart. This will not be too much of a concern for today, just some passing clouds to start the morning.

By the mid afternoon temps will be warm through the region with highs in the interior valleys about 10 degrees above normal, once again in the upper 80s. Coastal valleys will also be in the 80s while beaches will be in the upper 60s.

Low humidity is once again a factor for today but thankfully a more marine air mass is headed our way. As we head into the weekend humidity will rise significantly and bring back fog risk Saturday morning. Where fog will form it will cause visibility concerns through much of the mornings Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will also pick up a touch into the weekend, particularly along the Gaviota Coastline and in the Santa Ynez mountains. This should stay below advisory criteria but will still be noticeable.

Into the extended forecast temps will "even out" as more humid air move in. Warmer overnight lows will take us away from frost risk and cooler afternoon highs will be closer to normal for this time of year.

Next week the forecast gets a bit more complicated, several strong systems are headed our way and will cool temps significantly. Will be watching a system eject from the PacNW and head south Tuesday. It will likely wash out before it reaches us but there is a chance we will see a grazing pass of some rain Tuesday.

Looking even farther into the extended forecast a more robust rain chance is expected late next week, it is a long way out but I'll be keeping the chance for rain Friday in my sights this week.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!

