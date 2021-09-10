Inland heat advisory expires ahead of cooling trend into next week

Friday morning there will continue to be dense fog around the coast and heading toward the inland valleys, enveloping San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and areas near Lompoc. The low clouds will not be as heavy as they were earlier in the week, when there was a fog advisory, but they will obscure much of the early morning commute before gradually clearing to mostly sunny conditions in the inland valleys.

On Firday most areas are expected to have sunny conditions. Along the coast, there will be some clouds but beachgoers will likely see some sun as they head into the weekend.

Winds are expected to be calm Friday, but areas around Pismo Beach and Santa Maria may see some gusty conditions later on in the afternoon.

Friday night at 8pm, the heat advisory for the inland valleys will expire. Friday marks the beginning of a gradual cool down that will continue through next Wednesday and Thursday across most of the region. Many areas will see temperatures almost ten degrees cooler than they were earlier this week.

Thursday, the Central Coast saw some varied sky conditions and there were some pop-up thunderstorms between Santa Barbara and Kern Counties. Along the coast, temperatures were kept closer to the seasonal average due to the marine layer, but further inland, temperatures were up around 10 degrees above seasonal norms.