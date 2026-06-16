Interior valley temps soar, but will not last much longer

Good morning, Central Coast!

Consistent conditions are the story and we will see another day of moderate weather by the beaches with interior valley heat for our Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 90s for interiors (some triple digits expected for the Cuyama and California Valley communities), elsewhere highs in the 60s and 70s are expected.

Wednesday, the marine layer will extend much higher into the atmosphere and will allow that dense cool air into the interior valleys. The temperature change will be significant with highs falling into the low 80s by Thursday, with fog and even into the 70s by Friday.

The temperature drop won't be as significant by the beaches but will still fall a few degrees.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian