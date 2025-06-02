June gloom headlines the week with a chance of rain in the mountains

Good morning, Central Coast! As we kick off a new work week, there is lots of fog and even some drizzle to make the morning a bit more interesting.

The good news with that is all about cloud height. Thankfully, no major areas of fog are in place, all thanks to the clouds sitting a little higher in the atmosphere. That is a double-edged sword, though. The rising cloud layer is squeezing out some drizzle for the morning commute.

Meteorological summer started on June 1st and the June gloom is in full force at the beaches. Cooler weather will be in place because of this for the week.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s to low 60s at the western beaches, coastal valleys and the south coast will be in the low 70s with low 80s inland.

Those temps are 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday evening will bring another low-pressure system into the region and bring more clouds to start.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, that low will bring some thunderstorms to the Ventura County mountains. While we are not in the direct line of these, I am expecting a few to wander into the mountains of SB county early Wednesday morning.

That will clear out quickly, and we will start a slow warm-up that will bring us into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day and week ahead, Central Coast!