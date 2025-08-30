Labor Day Weekend brings heat advisories and abundant sunshine

Hi Central Coast, and happy Friday!

Sunny skies and warm weather have been the story across the Central Coast for our Friday! Good news is on the way into the holiday weekend as more sunshine builds in!

Into the holiday weekend, a high pressure system is building into the West Coast. This will banish the marine layer far offshore. Additionally, winds will push from East to West and sunshine will be uninterrupted. That is all the ingredients we need for a big warm-up. Here is what Saturday will look like across the Central Coast.

The heat will increase enough to cause some concern. A round of heat advisories is in place for much of the region through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Even if you aren't included in these advisories, be sure to watch out for heat-related illnesses.

Here is a look at all of that on your 7-day forecast!

Have a good evening and wonderful holiday weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian