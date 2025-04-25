Late-season storm to bring thunderstorms and significant rainfall Saturday

Good morning Central Coast and happy Friday!

Today's temps are staying well below normal for this time of year with significant cloud cover and small scattered showers through the day.

Late tonight into early Saturday a low pressure will push onshore and bring significant rain.

The chances start slow, a few small showers will precede the core low pressure, these are minimal but still something to be aware of. Early tomorrow morning the core will arrive and bring a band of heavy rain.

Once the front passes through, the pattern will transition to scattered showers and thunderstorms. This is set to cause some concerns for many festivals and weekend events.

You can find details on our weekend events here!

Those thunderstorms are also expected to bring some strong winds and concern for lightning strikes.

Sunday morning clouds will still be here and a lingering shower can't be ruled out, but sunshine will once again be the story.

As far as rain totals go, most spots are going to collect 0.3" to 0.6". Higher elevations and spots where thunderstorms set up could see closer to 0.75"

That is pretty significant for a storm this late in our rain season. Typically, we see less than an inch of rain through the month of April, this will account for nearly all of that in a single day.

That being said, these totals are not hazardous; no flooding or large-scale concern is expected.

Once the storm clears, much warmer weather is expected into early next week. Interior highs will once again reach the 80s with abundant sunshine!

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!