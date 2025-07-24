Low clouds and cool temperatures persist

Expect low clouds and fog to linger over much of the Central Coast tonight and into the morning, affecting coastal regions as well as some valley areas. This trend of below-normal temperatures is set to continue through the weekend, with a gradual return to near-normal temperatures expected early next week.

Looking ahead, confidence is high for mostly calm conditions through the long-term forecast. A slight warming will bring many areas close to seasonal norms by Tuesday. Onshore winds are expected to continue but may weaken slightly. Meanwhile, sundowner winds in southwestern Santa Barbara County will likely remain strong, with an increased chance of advisories during the evenings as surface pressure gradients trend upwards.

