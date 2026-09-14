Mild and comfortable weather in place this week with more clouds by Wednesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our workweek mild weather is the story. Honestly our weather this week is picture perfect.

The morning is featuring temps in the 50s for most spots with some lingering gusty winds. These are mild and shouldn't be a concern.

The only trick this morning is some fog in the Santa Ynez Valley. That will clear out by mod morning but something to be aware of for the morning commute.

Once that clears out temps will warm slightly. For most spots these temps are a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Here is what we can expect.

Towards mid week onshore winds will cool temps more and increase the extent of clouds and fog in the morning hours. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with the largest cloud cover extent.

By late week temps will rebound to near normal with more sunshine and some morning clouds along our coasts.

Here is what that looks like on the 7 day forecast.

One quick note with some good news! Highway one is officially reopened between Cambria and Carmel! Here is that information.

As of 6 am on Monday, September 14, Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast has fully reopened. Travelers on Highway 1 are now able to travel directly between Cambria and Carmel. Travelers are asked to be alert for emergency response vehicles and activities as fire operations continue. pic.twitter.com/mUSJKi8B0N — Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) (@CaltransD5) September 14, 2026

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian