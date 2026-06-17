Mild coasts once again but for interiors temps tumble more significantly

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Wednesday morning we have little change to see but by afternoon temps for the interiors will take a tumble and we will see some cooler weather across the region.

That change is all thanks to a branch in the upper level jet stream bisecting the Central Coast. That will make sure winds stay onshore and with more power behind it the marine layer will extend further into the atmosphere. That marine extent will reach towards 2,000ft, that is enough for the cooler air to make its way into the interior valleys. Long story short, temps will tumble in the interior valleys.

For coastal valleys and beaches where maine layer air has already been in place conditions won't change much.

One continued concern we are following is the rip current risk along the Santa Barbara County south coast. A beach hazard statement is in place through 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Temps will still be in the mid 70s for our coastal valleys and 60s by the beaches. Paso Robles and the interior valleys will see some cooling starting today.

That cooling trend will really get going into the extended forecast with highs in Paso Robles in the mid 70s Friday, that is below normal for this time of the year and a 20 degree drop from early this week.

Here is what that all looks like on your 7 day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian