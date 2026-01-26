Mild temperatures this week, with a slight cooldown midweek

Good morning, Central Coast!

It's looking like it will be a pretty mild week, with temperatures rarely straying from mid 60s throughout the region. We're going to see a slight dip in temperatures on Wednesday, but that isn't forecasted to last very long.

We've got a chilly start to our week with temperatures still making their way to those mild conditions. Before your commute this morning, you might want to take a few minutes to warm up your cars before you head out on the road.

As we hit our stride with today's temperatures, it's going to be in the high 60s for most areas. Paso Robles is looking to be slightly cooler with temperatures closer to mid 60s at 64 degrees today.

Conditions are pretty consistent throughout the week, except for that slight dip in temperatures that I mentioned on Wednesday for most areas. Expect fog throughout the region on Wednesday.

After that, we will be back to those mid to high 60s for the rest of the week, with cloudy conditions accompanying those mild temperatures.

Have a great Monday!