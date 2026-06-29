Mild weather continues, warmer temps for the 4th of July

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the work week, cloud cover and cooler temperatures continue to be a big part of the story.

Winds are pushing in from the north and continue to bring morning clouds and cooler afternoon temps. The East Coast is facing dangerous heat and storms while we see cooler more mild weather.

Today's highs are not changing much; they will stay a little below normal for this time of the year, but it will not be a big change from previous days.

Nearly identical conditions are expected for the next four days. Cloud cover each morning with sunshine in the afternoon. Into Friday the core low pressure will have given way to a ridge of high pressure, and warmer temps will follow.

For the 4th of July, temps will warm to those seasonal normals, and while some morning clouds are expected,, sunshine will be the main story. At this point, it looks unlikely that fog will be a concern for the forecast.

I will keep a very close eye on the holiday forecast through this week, but at least for now no problems are anticipated.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian