Mild weather continues with a few rain chances ahead of the new year

Merry Christmas and a very happy start to Hanukkah!

Some sunshine and cooler weather made for a mild Wednesday as many headed out to holiday festivities.

While the rain system that made for an active Christmas Eve has moved out, the wind is still a factor across our communities, particularly in southern Santa Barbara County.

There is a wind advisory in place for the Southcoast and interiors of Santa Barbara County through noon Friday.

While the surf has calmed significantly there is another swell on the way. In advance of that there is still a surf advisory in effect through 4 p.m. Sunday. Some local sets up to 15 ft are once again possible.

A weak weather system will brush by the Central Coast Thursday night into Friday, bringing a slight chance of light rain, mainly to San Luis Obispo County. Most areas will likely see less than a tenth of an inch, but northwest SLO County could get up to 0.20 inches. Another weak system could bring a slight chance of showers, mainly to SLO County, on Sunday. Both chances will deliver less than today’s system and Sunday’s system is more of a possibility than probability.

Expect warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday, a few degrees above average for inland areas. Highs will reach the upper 60s inland, with cooler temperatures along the coast and in northwest SLO County.

Sunday and Monday will bring mostly sunny and dry conditions, with temperatures several degrees above normal away from the coast.

A cooling trend starts Monday, with temperatures in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties dropping to several degrees below normal by Tuesday.

Here is the bottom line. Expect a windy evening with clearing skies, a slight chance of light rain mainly for SLO County Thursday night into Friday and again on Sunday, and fluctuating temperatures through the next several days. Stay safe and have a great Christmas!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!