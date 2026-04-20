Mild weather Monday, ahead of rain for Tuesday morning

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week, clear skies are the story with mild conditions... for now at least! Rain is on the way!

Temps today will be cooler than over the weekend with highs a few degrees either side of 70.

Later tonight, a cold front will arrive and bring rain to the region. It will start off on the light side but will become heavier as the night goes on.

The heaviest bands of the rain are expected for the early/mid-morning hours

Once the cold front moves through, we will see a few scattered showers, but they will become fewer and farther between, eventually clearing out by Wednesday.

Rain totals will stay just below an inch, with the interiors recording the lowest totals.

Here is a look at the timeline of the system.

Later this week, we will see a moderate warm-up with lots of sunshine!

Here is a look at the extended forecast!

Have a great week, Central Coast!

-Vivian