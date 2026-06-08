Mild weather starts the week, potential triple digits by Wednesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week, we will see some cloud cover and light winds. The morning will be cool but mild while the afternoon will feature sunshine and temperatures nearly identical from the weekend.

One small note to be aware of is the chance for some strong sundowner winds this evening along the Gaviota Coastline. There is a wind advisory in place for SW Santa Barbara County through midnight.

The biggest change we can expect for this week comes with extreme heat. A high pressure system will push strong offshore winds into the interior valleys and heat up those communities. This change will bring us our first chance for triple digit heat for the Paso Robles area for this year. Coastal communities will be spared from the worst of the heat with highs climbing by about 10 degrees but staying a bit more comfortable.

By Thursday, the high pressure will begin to move east and will allow the onshore winds to move back in and cool down temps a little. By next weekend, we will return to near normal temperatures.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian