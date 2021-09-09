Mild winds, low morning clouds, and temperatures to cool as the weekend approaches

Thursday morning, fog is expected but not to the same degree as it was Wednesday – where a fog advisory was issued along the coast and in the coastal valleys. The heat advisory will persist until Friday evening at 8 pm, before a gradual cooling across the board.

Despite that, temperatures are still above average for this time of year. Inland temperatures are about ten degrees or a bit more above average, while coastal temperatures run a little warmer, however, due to marine influence, the increase is not expected to be excessive.

Thursday night, Paso Robles could get a little breezy with winds around 25 miles per hour but along the coast and in the coastal valleys, winds are expected to remain calm.

On Friday, San Luis Obispo could see some breezy conditions but temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80’s. As the weekend approaches, Morro Bay could see some varied sky conditions with mainly clear skies through Friday, but Saturday may be overcast before gradually clearing on Sunday.

