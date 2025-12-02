Mild, windy conditions Tuesday with warmer weather ahead

Good morning, Central Coast!

It's another mild but cloudy day across the region. Mid to high 60s can be expected for today. It might be a bit colder as you're getting ready for the day, especially in northeastern parts of San Luis Obispo county. There is a freeze warning in place until 8 AM today thanks to some pretty chilly lows last night in the low 30s.

This isn't the only warning in place for today. There is a high surf advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties that is sticking around until Thursday morning. This advisory brings a higher potential for rip currents and it's not advised to head out into the ocean today.

In Santa Barbara County, there is a beach hazard statement that is set to last until Saturday morning because of King tides moving in.

This morning, winds are heavier in the northernmost part of the Central Coast and the strong gusts will make their way to the southern beaches by this evening.

The wind is going to pick up across the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures that are only set to last for a few days. By Friday, sunny skies are anticipated!

Here's a look at your week ahead! After the cooler days on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will stay relatively consistent, sticking with the high 60s across the Central Coast.

Have a great Tuesday!