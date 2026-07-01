More clouds and drizzle start the morning, conditions improve towards the 4th

Good morning, Central Coast!

Cloud cover is once again the story across the region, onshore winds have pushed marine layer cloud cover and some light drizzle into the region. This is very similar to what we have seen for the past few days but is still something you may notice.

Temps are in the mid 50s to kick off the day, if you are spending more than a few minutes outside an extra layer might be needed.

If you have a little extra time this morning I (Meteorologist Vivian Rennie) am out live in Pismo Beach at Scorpion Bay Coffee. I will be here through 8 a.m. if you want to stop by, say hi, or ask any questions.

By mid morning the clouds will begin to clear and sunshine will once again be the story. That being said because of the cooler marine air we can expect highs to stay below normal for this time of the year once again. Here is a look at the high temperatures we can expect for today.

Conditions will be nearly identical for Thursday but by Friday morning the low pressure will be replaced by a weak ridge of high pressure. For us that means that highs will climb and we will see more sunshine for the 4th of July!

That warming trend will be slow but will continue into next week. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine once again each day with more mild conditions that will sit closer to normal for this time of the year.

Here is what all of that looks like on your 7 day forecast!

As we get closer to the 4th of July I will keep a very close eye on the forecast, expecially for the fireworks shows planned across the Central Coast for the holiday.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian