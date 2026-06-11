More heat on the way to close out the week, some cooling further afield

Good morning, Central Coast!

Wednesday was a scorcher across the Central Coast as high temps surged to near triple digit heat. Today we are starting off with similar conditions. Sunny skies and offshore winds will once again allow temps to climb into the upper 90s for interiors 80s for coastal valleys and 70s by the beach.

For the next few days the high pressure will stick around and keep us warm. Even into the weekend,, there will be a slight cooling trend but we will stay well above normal for this time of the year.

Into next week high temps will still be a bit above normal for this time of the year but we are not expecting too significant of a heat event, just feeling like summer.

Before I sign off, here is a look at our local lakes with their capacities listed. The percentage in the bottom corner of each data point is the week-over-week change.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian