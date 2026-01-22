Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More light rain kicks off the morning, warmer weather still on the way

A small area of low pressure is pushing through the region, bringing some drizzle. Here is a look at your full forecast, including details on the record-breaking storm on the East Coast.
Posted

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, there are some pockets of light rain pushing through the region. Here is a link to your interactive radar for the morning.

All of this rain is very light and will not cause much concern as the drizzle continues.

Some showers will continue through Thursday and Friday, but will amount to a few hundredths of an inch more.

The more noticeable change is the cooler temps that are still in place. Here is a look at the high temperatures for Thursday across the region.

While we are enjoying great weather, there is a massive and potentially devastating storm shaping up for the East Coast. Here are a few of the key messages to be aware of if you have any contacts in that area.

Turning back to our forecast, the low pressure will move east soon and we will begin to re build high pressure. Warmer temps and sunny skies will return for the weekend and all of next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg