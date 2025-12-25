More rain and strong wind gusts expected overnight into the Christmas holiday

Happy Wednesday evening and Christmas Eve, Central Coast!

This morning, a strong atmospheric river reached the Central Coast and brought inches of rain to the region. Throughout the day, more rain, flooding, and strong winds were the story. As we head into Christmas, there is even more rain and the potential for severe weather on hand. In storms like these, I find it helpful to have a few links on hand.



Let's dive into the details! The strong atmospheric river that we have been tracking moved onshore overnight and will continue to bring significant rain for the next few days.

The core low pressure has moved southeast east but following it is a massive area of low pressure and messy storms through the overnight hours.

Early Thursday morning, a thin line of strong storms will arrive and bring some tricky conditions. As that passes south, we have the risk for some severe weather, strong winds, and more heavy rain.

The rest of the day Thursday and Friday will all be messy with scattered storms creating more rain and winds.

As far as what is left in the system, we can expect inches of rain, with the highest totals at the peaks of the Los Padres National Forest. Totals from the storm overall are expected to be around 4 inches for most spots but closer to 10 at the highest peaks on the south coast.

Strong winds are still expected. The high wind warning is in place through Thursday afternoon.

Flood alerts also remain in place

Additionally, this storm is riling up our seas. There is a surf advisory in place for all of our beaches through 11 a.m. Saturday. Large breaking waves 10-15 ft and dangerous rip current risk are expected.

Here is a little more information about the risk for flooding and rock/mudslides across the south coast.

Additionally, there is enough rotation (vorticity) in our atmosphere with these storms to create the risk for severe weather. The line of storms early Christmas morning has the chance for some weak severe weather, which includes a small chance for weak tornadoes as well as water/land spouts. That risk is small but not out of the question.

Back to the nuts-and-bolts of the forecast. Here is a look at the temperatures we can expect for Thursday across the region.

Here is what all of that looks like on your 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful evening and a great Christmas to all those who celebrate!