More rain on the way Thursday before a wonderful weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Heavy rain and flooding have been the story starting Wednesday morning and today is no different, Heavy rain and flooding is still possible as the storm continues through the region. Before I dive in here are a few links to have on hand.



This morning showers are continuing to move through with localized heavy accumulations.

Even into the mid day hours the light showers will be our story with more rain on the way into the evening. These will be more off than on but when the small storms pass overhead heavy rain is expected. The good news is that there is not as much potential for thunderstorms today.

With the showers this morning into the evening plus a few stragglers Friday morning we can see up to another quarter to half inch of rain across the region. That will bring totals on the south coast close to three inches for some spots with well over an inch for many coastal valley and beach communities. As soon as the rain stops I will bring you full details on totals.

The rain is keeping temperatures low with highs today a degree or two below 70. That is a long way from the extreme heat last week.

Friday winds will turn offshore and bring warming and clearing to the region. By Saturday upper 70s and sunny skies will be the story. That is good news for all the wonderful weekend events.

Into next week temps will fall by a degree or two but will stay very mild into Halloween. I am watching another chance for rain for the first few days of November but it looks to be mild.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast. Remember to stay weather aware!

-Vivian