More records set to fall as heat wave continues through the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Temps this week have been RECORD BREAKING! Highs soared into the mid to upper 90s for many spots, with San Luis Obispo reaching 97° for a few minutes on Tuesday. That absolutely smashed the previous dily high temperature of 82° set back in 1972. It also smashed the all time high temperature for March that was 90° set back in 2015.

Let me know the temperatures that you recorded by emailing them to Vivian.Rennie@ksby.com

The high pressure system that is causing all this heat is still very much in place and will continue to bring the heat in the coming days. Thanks to the temps there is an extreme heat warning as well as a heat advisory in place through 8 p.m. Friday.

Temps today will also soar, here are our expected high temps.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar with more extreme heat. I have shaded all potential records in red on the 7 day forecast.

There is some good news in the temps. By Saturday, the core high pressure will have pushed east far enough to give us some relief. Highs will still be WAY above normal for this time of the year, but they won't be as hot as recent days.

We expect to stay well above normal for this time of the year all the way into early April.

Have a wonderful day and stay cool, Central Coast!

-Vivian