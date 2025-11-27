More warm weather and gusty winds are on tap for Thanksgiving

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! We are just hours from the start of Thanksgiving, and conditions have certainly been something to be thankful for!

Highs today climbed into the upper 70s for many locations, with a few spots hitting the 80s. For a little bit of context, the 'normal' high temp for Santa Maria for this time of the year is 68 degrees.

The high pressure that has brought us the great weather is still here for Thanksgiving. Some offshore winds will be a concern for coastal San Luis Obispo County, conditions will be similar to Wednesday.

Here is a look at the temperatures you can expect for Thanksgiving across the region. 70s for pretty much everyone! conditions

Into next week, we will see a bit of a shift in our conditions. This will come from strong winds moving south as a branch of the jet stream plunges south. For us, this means cooler temps and windy conditions for all. This will be the case for Sunday and into next week. This shift will also cool temps back down towards normal for this time of the year.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Central Coast!

-Vivian