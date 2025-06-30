Morning fog will turn to afternoon sunshine and mild weather

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week temps are staying near normal but morning fog is causing concern.

Thankfully, skies will clear quickly, and by mid-morning, sunshine will be the story for coastal valleys. Even western beaches may see sunshine today, although that will be much more limited.

Temps today will climb into the 90s for interiors, coastal valleys into the low 70s with 60s and some stray 50s by the beach.

On a quick side note, while waves are very calm now, by Thursday into Friday, waves will increase substantially. Going from the 3-4 ft breakers now to 11-12 ft waves by the 4th of July.

The extended forecast is very much something to be happy about. Temps will stay consistently near normal with lots of afternoon sunshine through the week and into the 4th of July!

Have a great day and week ahead, Central Coast!