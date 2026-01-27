Mostly clear skies today, warmer temperatures on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

If you enjoyed yesterday's weather, I've got great news: Temperatures are going to be relatively similar today. These high 60s are going to stick around for most of the week, with a jump into the mid 70s by this weekend.

It's set to be a sunny day today, with a few clouds this morning that will burn off as the day progresses. On your evening commute, those clouds will come back for cooler conditions tonight.

Slower wind speeds and those clear conditions this afternoon means a breezy, bright day across the Central Coast!

Temperatures across the region are going to slightly warm up as the week progresses, topping out at the mid 70s for most areas. We'll start seeing areas get into the 70 degree range on Wednesday, with every region in the low 70s by Thursday.

Overall, it looks like it's set to be a warm weekend with comfortable temperatures as we get there.

Have a great Tuesday, Central Coast!