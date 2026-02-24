Mostly sunny skies and warming temps continue through the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday morning temps are in the 50s across the region. While that may not seem like anything special is is a marked increase from the last few mornings. Here is the 24 hour temperature chance from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Through the day, more sunshine is expected, and temperatures will warm into the low 70s. This is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The warming temperatures are thanks to a high pressure system sitting just off our shores that will continue to bring warming as well as keeping a barrier between us and a massive system to our north.

The cold front is bringing an atmospheric river of moisture to Northern California, with many spots expecting 5+ inches of rain.

For us, there is sunshine set to continue with highs eventually reaching the 80s by Friday.

Here is what the 7-day forecast is looking like!

Late next week, we will see a small cool down as the high pressure pushes east. That being said, even with that cooldown, we are looking at temperatures staying a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian