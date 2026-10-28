Near record-breaking high tides once again, plus rain chances on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

High tides this morning are expected to create some minor coastal overflow. That has prompted a coastal flood advisory for our western and south coast beaches through Thursday. Below are shown the high and low tide times with astronomical projections. With the addition of the Kelvin wave associated with El Niño, the actual tides will be 1 to 1.5 feet above those projections.

Check this out! Tuesday, the tidal gauge at the Santa Barbara harbor reached a new record of 8.04 ft. That is yet another day of records set during this tidal event. With another day of high tides expected, I would not be surprised if we surpass that record today.

Temperatures today are very mild, making it a perfect day across the region. Here is a look at the forecasted high temperatures.

Throughout the week, not much will change with our conditions. High temps in the low 70s, with some morning fog and afternoon clear skies. By Friday, though, temps will start to cool down. Highs in the upper 60s are expected to close the week, with temps in the low 60s for Halloween.

There is a very small band of moisture headed to the region on Thursday evening that could bring in a drizzle or two. It doesn't look like anything major to note but still something to keep in mind.

The larger rain chances get here this weekend as a low-pressure system moves in from the southwest. That will bring small chances for rain Saturday night along our south coast, with the chances becoming more widespread into the overnight hours.

By the time our clocks change (very early Sunday morning), rain is expected to be falling across most of Santa Barbara County, tapering off to the north. Into Sunday morning the core low pressure will push east and we will clear out quickly.

All said and done this is a small system with about a quarter inch expected on our South Coast with less than a tenth of rain expected in San Luis Obispo County.

Here is a look at all of that on your 7 day forecast!

In the first days of November, there are even more chances of rain, combining for a soggy start to the month and a potentially rainy election day. I will keep a very close eye on this going forward. It looks like the active pattern we have expected from El Niño is finally reaching us.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian