Nice weather continues through the weekend, but rain is headed our way next week

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

There is a lot going on in the forecast, let's dive right in!

It was a great day across the Central Coast with lots of sunshine and mild weather across the region. Once again, temps stayed in the mid-70s across the region. Here is a look at the high temps from Thursday afternoon.

Overnight temps are on the cooler side, falling into the 40s for most spots. These are the coolest overnight temps we have seen since the spring.

Friday, we can take those same conditions to the bank. Little change is expected other than a slight increase in cloud cover for the morning.

The weekend will bring more of the same, no big changes just sunshine and smiles from me this weekend.

Next week a big change is on the way. A cold front will push south from Alaska and will pick up a plume of moisture from the tropics as it pushes south. For us, that means a cooldown and rain on the way.

Before I dive in, a quick disclaimer. This storm is still quite a long way out models disagree on totals and timing. My forecast may seem a little vague, but I believe that without a bit more certainty, it is reckless for me to show too much certainty when it comes to something this impactful.

The storm will get here late Monday into Tuesday and will first bring gusty winds and a band of heavy rain. From there, the core low pressure will pass over the coast, and we could pick up a bit of wrap around moisture. The rain chances are best Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is potential through Thursday morning.

In terms of potential rain totals, this looks to be a bigger storm. Some models are pushing out inches of rain, but I am staying with a forecast near an inch for most of the region. As soon as we get closer, I'll give a more nailed-down forecast.

Here is a look at the rain, and cooler temps on the 7-day forecast.

I will keep a very close eye on the forecast moving forward and will update you with the changes as they come in on air, online, and on social media.

Have a great Friday, Central Coast!

-Vivian