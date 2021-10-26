No more rain expected this week, warming trend to peak on Thursday

High pressure is expected to start a warming trend over the Central Coast that will continue Tuesday through Thursday.

There may be some clouds over the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys today, and tomorrow we may see the return of some gusty canyon winds.

Much of the Central Coast is in a High Surf Advisory, with the warning in Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria expected to expire at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

In Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, the advisory is set to expire Wednesday at 3 a.m.

Yesterday, some parts of the Central Coast saw as much as five inches of rainfall, but most of it finished around Monday morning.

On Wednesday, we may see a three to five-degree climb above seasonal average temperatures, and Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with some interior valleys reaching the mid 80’s.

Cooler temperatures are anticipated are expected early next week with low clouds.

