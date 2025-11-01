No tricks, but lots of treats in your Halloween forecast

Happy Halloween, Central Coast!

First thing's first, here is a look at your trick-or-treating forecast!

Into the evening, fog and cloud cover will move in and drop visibility. Take caution where visibility may fall, especially on roads.

Saturday morning skies will clear by mid day and bring a modest warm up. The first few days of November look like they will be very comfortable.

One note for the weekend though, a northerly swell will bring 10-16 ft waves to our western beaches alongside dangerous rip current risk. Take caution at the beaches through Tuesday morning.

Not much change is expected for the start of next week. By Wednesday, though, a cold front will surge south and bring us a change in the pattern.

The cool down from Wednesday into Thursday is all thanks to a cold front that will clip the Central Coast and bring us a small chance for rain. I didn't change the icon for Wednesday to rain, as it will not impact the majority of our day, but still something I am watching. Initial estimates are expecting low accumulations, with the best chance for accumulations in northern SLO County.

Have a wonderful Halloween and a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian