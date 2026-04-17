Offshore winds help to heat up temps into the weekend, rain next week

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Sunshine and warm temps are the story as we head into Friday and the weekend!

There are some gusty winds that will help to bump temps slightly but the advisory associated with those winds has expired.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s for most spots with beautiful, clear skies. Enjoy a beautiful Friday!

Sunday, cloud cover will start to build in, and temps will take a modest tumble. Highs will still be above normal for the day, but it will be a bit cooler than Saturday. That trend of cooler and cloudier conditions remains in place on Monday, with highs right around 70 for the region.

Turning attention to the rain chances next week. Tuesday, a cold front and associated low pressure will sweep through the region and bring a band of showers with it. While the storm will be fast-moving, it has the potential for a stray thunderstorm, so keep an eye on convective potential.

It is a long way out still, but the bulk of the rain looks to be in the afternoon with around a half-inch of accumulation expected.

I will keep a close eye on the storm chances as they get closer but until then... have a wonderful Friday and a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian