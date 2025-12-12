Offshore winds help to warm us up for another day, cooler weather looms

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

Wow, it was a hot one today. Highs climbed into the 80s once again with offshore winds and sunny skies.

Across the board today's highs were a touch below yesterday's all thank to the offshore winds calming slightly.

All of this warmth is thanks to two large high pressure systems sitting to the north of our region. they are keeping sunny skies and offshore winds in place for the west. The only large difference is that the Central Valley is still stuck under dense fog.

Temps tomorrow will take a bit of a hit, droping around five degrees across the board. Mid 70s for all are expected.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast for the region. We can expect similar conditions for much of the forecast with a slight dip in temperatures on Sunday. That will come in with a return of the marine layer for our coastal valleys and south coast.

Later next week the pattern will change a bit as the high pressures move on. That will allow for clouds to move in late next week but temps will still be mild.

Into the extended forecast we will continue to stay above normal for this time of the year. Basically, very little change in the temperatures for the extended forecast.

Into the latter portion of next week and into Christmas there is the chance for a larger change in the forecast as a storm collides with the West Coast. It is way too far out to be certain of anything but I am watching for the potential of significant rain to the region. Ill keep an eye on it and let you know any changes as they come in.

Have a wonderful evening and the rest of your week!

-Vivian