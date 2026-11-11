One final hot day; rain and waves are on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

High temperatures and sunny skies have been the story for the last week. Highs climbed into the upper 80s yesterday as offshore winds compressed and warmed the air mass substantially. Those same dynamics are in place today. Expect 80s with sunny skies and offshore winds that will be strong at times.

Here is what we can expect for our daytime highs today!

Turning to the coasts. Over the last few days, high tides and strong surf worked together to cause some tidal overflow and coastal concern.

The tides are falling, and the swell is lessening, but there is another on the way. More high surf (with local sets up to 10 ft) is expected through Monday. There is a high surf advisory for the western beaches and a beach hazard statement for the south coast through Monday at noon. Here are the headlines.

Okay, let's talk about the rain and the bigger changes in our forecast

Starting Thursday morning, a cold front will arrive and bring cooler temperatures and cloud cover.

By Friday morning, the cold front will be right at our doorstep and rain will begin. It will start light at first, but in the evening, a band of heavy rain. This is when the greatest concern on the roads is expected and when flooding is possible.

The cold front will pass quickly, and by Saturday, just a few scattered showers are possible.

Overall, the weekend will be mild with some scattered light showers.

Sunday night into Monday morning, another cold front will reach us and bring over another band of moderate to heavy rain.

Those two rain storms together could bring up to an inch of rain to the region.

Here is all of that on the 7-day forecast!

Into next week, the rain chances continue. There are a few more low pressure systems pushing south, bringing rain into the Thanksgiving travel push. Here is what the 8-14 day forecast expects for precipitation.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian