One more sunny and warm day before May Gray returns

Good Morning, Central Coast!

We have another mild day today across the Central Coast as sunny skies and offshore winds continue to keep the marine layer at bay. For us that means warm temps once again across the region. Here is a look at today's expected high temperatures.

Santa Ana winds are slowing slightly today, but are still supporting some large fires across the region. 40 mph wind gusts in the mountains and 30 mph wind gusts in the valley areas around the LA/Ventura County line. Here is a look at some of the regional fires and their acreage as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Thursday will still be warm, but winds will start to shift direction. Santa Ana winds will calm, and we will see cooler, dense marine air taking its place. That is very good news for firefighting efforts, but will also bring back in the May Gray conditions and cooler weather to the region.

The cooldown will be felt for all of our communities, but honestly won't be too much of an issue; highs will stay around normal for this time of year.

Here is a look at all of that on your 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian